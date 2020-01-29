Your Range Will Vary

Volkswagen got fined billions – and its executives and engineers were criminally prosecuted – for “cheating” on government emissions certification tests that involved differences of much less than 1 percent. Why is it that electric cars are allowed to cheat the public by double digits when it comes to what they claim about their range on a full charge vs. what they actually deliver?

As a car journalist – someone who regularly test drives new cars, including electric cars – I have known for some time that the range delivered by EVs in real-world driving is always much less than advertised.

About 15-20 percent less.

Other car journalists – at Jalopnik, which is owned by the SJW media conglomerate Huffington Post and so presumably not “anti-EV” – recently confirmed this.

They did a same-day/same-conditions real-world road test of six-brand new EVs and found them lacking. Not one of them came close to delivering on their promised maximum range, including the sainted Tesla Model 3.

Five of them went about 20-25 percent less-far than advertised, indicating it’s not a problem with one specific EV or the way that particular EV was driven.

It’s a general problem – and the same government that practically nailed VW to a cross over almost unmeasurable differences in exhaust emissions that would never have been noticed – certainly not by VW owners – had it not been for an inquisition worthy of Torquemada determined to find something – anything – is interestingly indifferent to this very noticeable cheating.

We’ll get to the motivation for that shortly.

Meanwhile, these scandalous disparities between what’s touted and what’s delivered – according to Jalopnik:

The $69,850 to start Jaguar iPACE (Jaguar’s first electric car) travelled 25 percent less-far-than-advertised.

The $68,895 Mercedes’ EQC 400 (Mercedes’ first all-electrioc car) went 24 percent less-far-than-advertised.

The Audi eTron delivered 19 percent less-than-advertised range.

And the sainted Tesla 3? It only went 78 percent as far as advertised.

Kia’s Niro hybrid was the least range-gyppy of the bunch. It went 90 percent as far-as-advertised.

The last electric car I test-drove was the VW eGolf, basically a Golf with an electric powertrain. It, too, delivered about 20 percent less than the advertised range.

