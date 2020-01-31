Boris Johnson Blows Conch Shell, England Carried Away By Herd Of Manatees

U.K.—Brexit day is here and the U.K. is leaving the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the proper documents, toasted a few wine glasses, then stepped out onto the ocean shore. He proceeded to pull out a large conch shell and blow into it, sending a low, warm trumpeting tone across the waves, summoning a massive herd of manatees all strapped to the island and prepared to carry it away to new, uncharted waters.

