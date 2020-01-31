The 2020 Coronavirus Scare: Better Than Any Horror Movie

The emails pour in………. in one way or another the emailers words ask: “are we all going to die of coronavirus infection?” “What do we do?” I can feel the panic and terror in the emails I am receiving.

This time, the viral epidemic is better than any horror movie. One wonders if there will be a hidden parasite in the upcoming coronavirus vaccine that penetrates the blood/brain barrier and zombifies humans – mind control via vaccination. This actually happens in nature among wasps, worms, dogs, and even humans (archived in Matt Simon’s book PLIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD). It’s a modern re-run of the “everybody had better drink their Kool-Aid” event that killed 900 members of a cult in Jonestown, Guyana in 1978, X a billion. I’d invest in the casket business now before others think about it. We’d all literally be dying for a cure.

Well, there is no vaccine, which is the real reason for this contrived pandemic, brought to you by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and a committee that planned the whole event in order to gain public funding for a vaccine and to prime the global masses with fear for the first attempt of a worldwide vaccination campaign. Keep the multitudes on edge. Get them clamoring for a cure. Provoke panic. The World Bank is providing funds to financially weather this planned pandemic. A major airline has already cancelled flights to China for a month. Anticipate mandated vaccination in order to fly internationally once a vaccine is approved and available. Maybe vaccination records will become part of a passport.

The urgency: “….We now interrupt this broadcast for an announcement by the World Health Organization declaring this coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.” Drug makers are said to be “racing against time” to introduce a vaccine.

On cue, the news media hypes a winter viral infection that is less lethal than the 2003-2004 SARS coronavirus outbreak that emerged from Guangdong province in November, 2002 that infected ~8000 and led to ~800 deaths in 29 countries.

China reports 9,692 cases and 213 deaths (2.2% death rate) associated with this virus as of Jan. 30. The SARS (severe acute respiratory distress syndrome) coronavirus epidemic of 2003-2004 was reported to have infected 8360 with 764 deaths (9.1% death rate). That is 4-times less risk for death, so what is all this panic about? The fearmongering is rampant. Public health officials say “better safe than sorry.”

A report in the Journal of the American Medical Association says a novel coronavirus was isolated on January 7, 2020 and states it has spread to numerous countries (but only via airline travel and not person-to-person (except for one lone case as of Jan. 30).

A published timeline shows the first case as reported on Dec. 31, with the epicenter confirmed in Wuhan, China, a day later (Jan. 1), but the World Health Organization had issued travel restrictions days before the mutated virus was isolated and confirmed.

The hasty travel warnings, quarantines, halting airline flights, faked photos of dead bodies lying on the streets of Wuhan, China; people falling over dead in the streets of China; temperature checks of airline travelers arriving from China; and censorship of proven home remedies on social media like oil of oregano and garlic (this health writer calls it the “let them die until we have a vaccine” syndrome.

Philanthropist and SuperVaxMan Bill Gates is reported to have predicted a corona-like outbreak in a 2019 Netflix documentary about the next pandemic, right down to where it would begin — a Chinese market. So, this epidemic is right on schedule by the global elites. I want to see Mr. Gates get all twelve vaccinations recommended for adults on TV all at one time. Remember, “You’re never too old to get vaccinated.”

As if by coincidence, on January 30 a major drugmaker announces it is introducing the first 2-hour commercial test for Wuhan coronavirus. The Bloomberg News announcement says the drug company’s “emergency response team of molecular diagnosticians sprang into action a few weeks ago when word of the Wuhan virus spread.” Anticipate emergency approval from the FDA for this test any day now.

One online ANON (anonymous) oracle condemns home remedies and urges humanity to obtain accurate information “for the sake of the world.”

A political website states: “Coronaviruses are very unstable, frequently mutate.” Yes, and that is why potentially mortal flu viruses and the coronavirus epidemics peter out fast, morphing into a less virulent strain mid-epidemic.

But in the back of the public’s mind is the question: “But what if?”

There won’t ever be enough vaccines. The masses would be forced to rely on home remedies.

If you are still concerned, the red wine molecule resveratrol, garlic, vitamin D, vitamin C, and supplemental zinc are safe, scientifically-backed remedies at hand.

