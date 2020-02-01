



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

WHY are we waiting till Wednesday to vote on acquittal?

Olivia Nuzzi notes the happy, dancing Trump supporters at rallies

Bernie Bernie Bernie, his supporters, his policies and the deficit

DNC rule change qualifies Mike Bloomberg for next debate

Closing air traffic from China and the Muslim country ban

President Trump’s huge persuasion error requires an explanation

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 805 Scott Adams: The #Unpeachment, Coronavirus, Bernie Surging, Our New Dictator appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.