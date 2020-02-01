Episode 805 Scott Adams: The #Unpeachment, Coronavirus, Bernie Surging, Our New Dictator

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- WHY are we waiting till Wednesday to vote on acquittal?
- Olivia Nuzzi notes the happy, dancing Trump supporters at rallies
- Bernie Bernie Bernie, his supporters, his policies and the deficit
- DNC rule change qualifies Mike Bloomberg for next debate
- Closing air traffic from China and the Muslim country ban
- President Trump’s huge persuasion error requires an explanation
