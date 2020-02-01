Today in Supreme Court History: February 1, 1816

2/1/1816: Second Bank of the United States chartered. The Supreme Court would uphold the constitutionality of the Bank in McCulloch v. Maryland.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
2/1/1816: Second Bank of the United States chartered. The Supreme Court would uphold the constitutionality of the Bank in McCulloch v. Maryland.