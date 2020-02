A new study has fascinating findings that could have big political implications. According to the study, all the widely publicized threats to our very nation and shattering of norms aren’t having a cumulative effect but instead are causing people to dull to outrage. In fact, the study shows that people completely tune out by about the fifth threat to our democracy per day.

