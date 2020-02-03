Tech Blue Chip Trends Upward since October

On Friday, we looked at a Keltner Channel chart of Mastercard Inc. and noted that it was on a pullback from being overbought.

Today’s chart is for Apple, Inc. (NYSE: AAPL).

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that AAPL has been making a series of 52-Week Highs since mid-October.

For a stock to hit a new 52-Week High, we know it has to be in a very powerful uptrend.

Stocks in a price uptrend, as we know, do not advance in a straight line — there are always price retracements along the way.

Since its strong advance mid-October, AAPL has experienced multiple pullbacks.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

We’ll be sure to continue following Apple Inc. as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

