The State of Our Union Is…Drunk?

Let's see, Super Bowl, then the Iowa caucuses, various Democratic presidential debates, impeachment endgame, and…the State of the Union address? Is Dry January destined to be replaced by Binge-Drunk February, at least among people who can't pry themselves away from C-SPAN?

Such are the questions on today's episode of the Reason Roundtable podcast, in which Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch share coping strategies, deliver their own private State of the Union addresses, and confess to rooting interests (or lack thereof) in tonight's big Democratic vote. Also discussed: Shakira's hips, Joe Biden's sins, and Katherine's retracted endorsements.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: 'Tango de la Noche' by Wayne Jones

