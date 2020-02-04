Episode 809 Scott Adams: Iowa Caucus, “Sloppiest Train Wreck in History,” Schiff Sells Alaska to Russia





My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Iowa Democrat caucus screwup

Who built Iowa caucus app that screws Bernie’s momentum?

Adam Schiff fears President Trump will sell Alaska to Russia

China bans my book, Win Bigly

Nicolle Wallace STILL spreading debunked Charlottesville HOAX

Rush Limbaugh’s announcement yesterday

