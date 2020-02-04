Quote of the Day

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords doesn't look so bad now
— William D. Adler (@williamadler78) February 4, 2020
Thanks to Ed Driscoll at InstaPundit for the pointer.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords doesn't look so bad now
— William D. Adler (@williamadler78) February 4, 2020
Thanks to Ed Driscoll at InstaPundit for the pointer.