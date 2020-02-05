



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

The State of the Union Fake fact checking?

Pete Buttigieg’s win in Iowa

Bernie’s policy appeal

Who wins a brokered Democrat convention?

MSNBC Zerlina Maxwell speculates Iowa Democrats are racist

CNN Van Jones warns Democrats to wake up

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 810 Scott Adams: A Rip-Roaring Tour of the SOTU, Iowa’s IOU, Shampeachment appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.