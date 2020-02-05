NILES SPRING, IA—Terrified church-goers reached out to authorities on Monday saying that their worship leader Matt Kimber had gone drunk with power and had forced them to sit, stand, and sometimes join him in long meandering prayers for over 24 hours. It started on Sunday morning at Evergrave Community Church as Kimber began to play "Mighty To Save." "Let's all stand!" he called out as he went into the opening verse. The church obeyed. As the song ended he allowed everyone to sit, but soon after that, he commanded them to stand again. From there, the church was thrown into an endless madman's spiral of sitting and standing ad nauseam.

The post Worship Leader Drunk With Power Commanding Congregation To Sit, Stand, Sit, Stand appeared first on The Babylon Bee.