



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

President Trump, the best troller of all time

The “bipartisan” vote concept

Where are all the people who said trade wars never work?

Twitter dustup with a nest of Democrats

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 811 Scott Adams: Iowa Proving the Best Movie Plot Wins, Impeaching Pelosi, Dems Going Crazy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.