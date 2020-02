U.S.—Democrats have reported that "everything is fine" and "nothing is wrong" and "there is nothing to see here" as we near the end of a week in which Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a mental breakdown, President Trump was acquitted, and the Democratic primaries collapsed into chaos all within a few days.

