1) Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism– Lew Rockwell
2) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy– Mark Sircus
3) The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.– William F. Pepper
4) War is a Racket – The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier: Illustrated Edition– Smedley Butler
5) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life– Patrick Van Horne
6) Political Class Dismissed: Essays Against Politics, Including “What’s Wrong With Buffalo”– James Ostrowski
7) Swords Into Plowshares: A Life in Wartime and a Future of Peace and Prosperity– Ron Paul
8) Gun Control and the Second Amendment– Laurence M. Vance
9) JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters– James W. Douglass
10) Presstitutes Embedded in the Pay of the CIA: A Confession from the Profession– Dr. Udo Ulfkotte
11) The Switch: Ignite Your Metabolism with Intermittent Fasting, Protein Cycling, and Keto– James W. Clement
12) JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment: Why Kennedy Was Assassinated– Douglas Horne
13) The Diamond Age: Or, a Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer (Bantam Spectra Book)– Neal Stephenson
14) What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook– Jeffrey Anshel
15) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’– L.K. Samuels
The post LRC’s Best-Selling Books appeared first on LewRockwell.