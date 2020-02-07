LRC’s Best-Selling Books

1) Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism – Lew Rockwell

2) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy – Mark Sircus

3) The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. – William F. Pepper

4) War is a Racket – The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier: Illustrated Edition – Smedley Butler

5) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life – Patrick Van Horne

6) Political Class Dismissed: Essays Against Politics, Including “What’s Wrong With Buffalo” – James Ostrowski

7) Swords Into Plowshares: A Life in Wartime and a Future of Peace and Prosperity – Ron Paul

8) Gun Control and the Second Amendment – Laurence M. Vance

9) JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass

10) Presstitutes Embedded in the Pay of the CIA: A Confession from the Profession – Dr. Udo Ulfkotte

11) The Switch: Ignite Your Metabolism with Intermittent Fasting, Protein Cycling, and Keto – James W. Clement

12) JFK’s War with the National Security Establishment: Why Kennedy Was Assassinated – Douglas Horne

13) The Diamond Age: Or, a Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer (Bantam Spectra Book) – Neal Stephenson

14) What You Must Know About Food and Supplements for Optimal Vision Care: Ocular Nutrition Handbook – Jeffrey Anshel

15) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’ – L.K. Samuels

