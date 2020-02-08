



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Sam Harris has updated thoughts on President Trump

The Democrat debate and Presidential candidates

Coronavirus update, first American citizen death

Amir Attaran’s Tweet about Jordan Peterson’s situation

One small act of kindness and endless ripples

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 813 Scott Adams: The Strongest Democrat Presidential Candidate, and an Inspirational Story appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.