My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Sam Harris has updated thoughts on President Trump
- The Democrat debate and Presidential candidates
- Coronavirus update, first American citizen death
- Amir Attaran’s Tweet about Jordan Peterson’s situation
- One small act of kindness and endless ripples
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 813 Scott Adams: The Strongest Democrat Presidential Candidate, and an Inspirational Story appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.