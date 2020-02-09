Episode 814 Scott Adams: “Extremist Face”, Van Jones the One-Eyed King, Bad Risk Management, Blame





Content:

Van driver intentionally crashes into GOP registration tent

Van Jones, the rare Democrat without TDS

Rudy Giuliani says he has the smoking gun on Ukraine

Buttigieg’s long word salad answer without content

The salt salesman’s path to success a recommended follow… @DJ_DR_FUNKJUICE



