Detected: AON Making 52-Week Highs

On Friday, we looked at a Keltner Channel Chart of GSX Techedu Inc. and noted that it was on a pullback from being overbought.

Today’s chart is for Aon Corp. (NYSE: AON).

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Now, the Daily Price Chart below shows that AON has been making a series of 52-Week Highs since mid-November.

Stocks in a price uptrend, as we know, do not advance in a straight line. Since we know that a stock hitting two or more 52-Week Highs is a sound indication that the uptrend has legs, we know what to watch for…

The inevitable price retracements along the way.

AON experienced periodic price pullbacks during its strong advance since November.

Traders can get a lower risk entry point after a 3 to 5% price retracement as the stock normally resumes its price up trend after such retracements.

We’ll be sure to continue following Aon Corp. as it climbs to new heights, and watching for price retracements.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On January 28th, we highlighted Copart, Inc. (NYSE: CPRT), noting that CPRT had been making a series of 52-Week Highs.

If you happened to have purchased CPRT shares on that day, you’d already be up 3.09%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 29.45% in just under two weeks’ time!

That’s why we focus on leveraging options in my premium research trading and training service, PowerTrend Options.

I developed it to help people like you use my “X-Ray” system — a system based on pure, technical analysis. Members even have access to my most extensive training program ever…

A 30-day PowerTrend Academy, that uses videos, quizzes, and glossaries to help explain my system from every angle. That’s because I want you to see exactly what I’m doing — no secrets, no patented algorithms. Just the facts.

Not to mention, the service itself provides up to two trades every week.

Because I truly believe, and from personal experience, that one option trade has the power to completely change your life.

But we know that some people like to walk before they run… and so we designed a class just for them, called the Thunderbird Options Course. Complete with syllabus, videos, and quizzes. Check out the details if you haven’t yet!

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

