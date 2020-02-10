





My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Biden’s “lying dog-faced pony soldier” reply

The contrast play, a President Trump favorite

Will AOC primary Chuck Schumer? Would she win?

AOC mixes up names of two famous economists

Chinese Ambassador doesn’t deny coronavirus is bio-weapon

Whiteboard: Coronavirus facts and suspicions

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 815 Scott Adams: Odds of Coronavirus Being a Bio Weapon, AOC Primaries Schumer? Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.