The Democrats’ Miserable Week

While President Donald Trump gleefully consolidates both power and popularity (the latter if graded on a curve), the men and women who aim to replace him are having themselves a time. On today's Reason Roundtable podcast, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch talk about the Iowa caucus debacle, Joe Biden's ongoing face-plant, the identity politics wipeout, Pete Buttigieg's tenuous deficit hawkery, and so much more.

Along the way, the gang manages to argue about—surprise!—Trump, Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah), The Irishman, the economy, and the potential meanings of "lying, dog-faced pony soldier." And yes, we go to the Oscars, in terms of both speechifying and merit. A fun time for the whole family!

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: 'Black Moons' by the 126ers.

