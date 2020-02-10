Unreasonable Family Expects Man To Listen To Them And TV At The Same Time

SPRINGFIELD, MO—Most nights, Spencer Burton likes to unwind in front of the TV with one of his favorite shows or a sporting event. And often, his family chooses this viewing time to talk to him. His wife may tell him about her day or one of his four children will ask him for help with homework or for permission to do something. Burton has mildly been aware of this attempt at communication but was shocked when he recently learned that his wife and kids genuinely expect him to hear and remember the things they say to him while he’s watching TV.

