WASHINGTON, D.C.—“No! Stop him! The capitalist is getting away!” shouted Bernie Sanders during Rambo: First Blood Part II when the titular character fled his Soviet captors. While an '80s-themed movie night seemed like a fun idea, it had turned awkward after the invitation of presidential candidate Sanders, who started cheering on the villains in all the movies.

