



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Mike Bloomberg “stop and frisk” comments in 2015 audio

Democrat parties future if they pick Bernie What if they don’t pick Bernie?

Pete Buttigieg’s military service

Coronavirus and coincidences Trucks with disinfectant spray cannons in China



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 816 Scott Adams: Bloomberg’s Odds, Mayor Pete’s Military Service, Types of Nationalists, Nuclear Families appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.