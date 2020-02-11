“Judge Who Sealed Documents Relating to Her Home in Beach Community Gets Reversed by Appellate Court”

Ozalis had blocked public access to two documents—a lawyer's motion and a supporting memorandum that claimed she has a potential conflict of interest serious enough to disqualify her from continuing to preside over the case.

Read the rest of the story here; you can see the unsealed documents at items 208.00 and 209.00 here. Note how quickly the Connecticut sealing appeal process is designed to work in such cases: I filed my brief in the Appellate Court Tuesday, Jan. 21 (after my original brief was bounced because of an error I made in the required certificate), the argument was Friday, Feb. 7, and the one-paragraph decision was handed down that day. That's light speed by the standards of civil litigation.