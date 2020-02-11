No Sealing + Harsh Words About Employer-Mandated Arbitration in Doordash Case

Some excerpts from Judge William Alsup in Abernathy v. Doordash, Inc. (N.D. Cal.); I can't speak to whether the analysis of the arbitration matters is sound, but I thought it worth noting:

Petitioners are 5,879 couriers who work for respondent, DoorDash, Inc. In order to make deliveries for respondent, petitioners allegedly each clicked through a contract that contained a "Mutual Arbitration Provision," that required among other things, that … the arbitrations … be administered by the American Arbitration Association (AAA)…. In turn, AAA's Commercial Arbitration Rules require each individual to pay a filing fee of $300 and the responding company to pay a filing fee of $1,900. Petitioner couriers say they have been improperly classified as independent contractors rather than employees. Accordingly, in August 2019, petitioners' counsel filed individual demands for arbitration with the AAA on behalf of 2,250 individuals (Abernathy petitioners) claiming violations of statutes such as the Fair Labor Standards Act and the California Labor Code. In September 2019, petitioners' counsel filed further demands on behalf of 4,000 more individuals with the AAA (Boyd petitioners) making the same claims. Petitioner couriers paid over $1.2 million in filing fees. AAA then imposed a deadline of October 28 for respondent DoorDash to pay its share of the fees for the Abernathy arbitrations and a deadline of November 7 for the Boyd arbitrations. On October 28, respondent's counsel emailed AAA and petitioners' counsel stating they had "determined that there are significant deficiencies with the claimants' filings," and that "Doordash is under no obligation to, and will not at this time, tender to AAA the nearly $12 million in administrative fees." On November 8, AAA emailed the parties and stated, "Respondent has failed to submit the previous requested fees for the 6,250 individual matters; accordingly, we have administratively closed our files." … [After the demands were filed,] DoorDash had begun to require couriers, in order to sign in for new work, to click through a new agreement that required arbitration with the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution (CPR), instead of AAA. At [a court] hearing, however, respondent DoorDash represented that couriers could opt out of the new arbitration agreement, and instead continue to arbitrate under AAA if they so desired, so petitioners withdrew their motion for temporary restraining order…. [P]etitioner couriers have … filed an amended motion to compel arbitration with the AAA which seeks to compel arbitration on behalf of 5,879 individuals….

The court granted the motion to compel arbitration through AAA for the 5,010 petitioners who "signed declarations attesting to 'click[ing] through' DoorDash's AAA arbitration agreement." There was apparently some dispute about "the authority of petitioners' counsel to represent certain other petitioners and seek relief on their behalf," and the court left them to the AAA arbitration, adding,

If it turns out that Keller Lenkner [the firm representing the petitioners] has overstated its authority, or for any procedural reason, petitioners have not perfected their right to arbitrate, this order imposes on Keller Lenkner a requirement to fully reimburse DoorDash for all arbitration fees and attorney's fees and expenses incurred by DoorDash in defending the arbitration, and the arbitrator shall so award them.

The court also added: