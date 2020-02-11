Three big health benefits in one supernutrient combo

Health problems add up as you age. Vision loss, memory loss, diabetes, and depression are all common in senior citizens.

Yet, studies have shown that there is one nutrient combo that works to combat all these problems and taking it doesn’t come with a catch (unlike most pharmaceuticals, it’s simply good for you in every way).

So, what nutrient combo am I talking about?

Lutein and zeaxanthin.

These two are pretty hot nootropics — meaning they are very popular among serious supplementers who “stack” nutrients considered especially effective for mood, memory and attention span.

But before we get into what they are and how to find them, let’s go over what can happen when you take them…

#1 — Brain power that defeats aging

Researchers from the University of Georgia monitored the levels of these two nutrients in adults between the ages of 65 and 86. They then monitored the patients’ brains as they performed memory-related exercises.

And the results were clear…

People with high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin sailed through the exercises while the people with lower levels of the two antioxidants struggled.

Why?

According to the researchers, the nutrients fuel your brain, powering it up so it runs smoothly and more like that of a younger person.

#2 — Rest from stress

Boosting your brain power isn’t the only benefit you’ll get from taking a combination of lutein and zeaxanthin.

Another study followed three groups of adults who were given either a placebo or the nutrient combo daily and found that at six months participants who took the antioxidants had significant improvements in stress, had lower cortisol levels and felt better overall.

On the other hand, the placebo group actually got worse with increased cortisol levels at the six month mark.

#3 — Better sleep for better health

We are now bombarded both day and night by blue light that destroys our sleep quality, putting us at significant risk of numerous serious health conditions like depression, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.

Luckily, the B.L.U.E. study (an acronym for Blue Light User Exposure) by researchers from the University of Georgia found taking a combination of lutein and zeaxanthin significantly improved macular pigment optical density, visual performance and indicators of excessive screen use, including eyestrain and fatigue and headache frequency. And it significantly improved sleep quality.

In other words, taking the nutrient combo protects you from blue light exposure and the health risks that come with it.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are what are known as carotenoids — plant pigments that give fruits and vegetables their bright color.

Some of the best food sources for the two nutrients are:

• Kale

• Collards

• Spinach

• Bok choy

• Egg yolks

• Sweet potatoes

• Corn

• Mangoes

And I like to ensure I get the maximum amount of each by taking Peak Vision Support .

It’s my preferred source because it’s made with FloraGLO® — the only brand of lutein that’s been patented for its outstanding blue light protection — and OPTISHARP — a super high-potency, bioavailable form of zeaxanthin.

