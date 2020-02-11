Yang Campaign Collapses After It’s Revealed $1,000/Mo Giveaway Would Be Paid For With $1,000/Mo Tax Increase

NEW HAMPSHIRE—Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has suspended his campaign for President of the United States.



Relatively unknown before he began promising to give everyone in the country what he called a Freedom Dividend, which is a universal basic income measure in which the federal government would pay each American $1000 per month, he rapidly grew his social media presence and his "Yang Gang." Many of these fans wore campaign hats and shirts which simply read, "MATH."



Americans initially seemed receptive to the idea that they could simply vote themselves more money. "I love money," said Oliver Mann, a businessman living in Manchester, NH. "I will vote for anyone who promises to just give me stuff at no cost."



However, Americans seemed to grow skeptical of the idea when it became clear that the money would have to come from somewhere else to pay for the program. Finally, Yang admitted the $1,000 per month would be accompanied by a $1,000 per month tax increase.



When it was discovered how this $1,000 would come with a $1,000 price tag, support for Yang seemed to plummet. After a dismal finish in New Hampshire, the writing was on the wall for Andrew Yang.



Perhaps in the future, a similar campaign which promises you $1,000 in exchange for $1,000 will gain traction, but as of right now, Americans prefer giveaways be free.

