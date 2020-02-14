







My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

The losing way to look at the world

versus

The winning way to look at the world

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 820 Scott Adams: Valentines Whiteboard Lesson on Winning Versus Losing Frames. (This Will Change Some Lives.) appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.