Remy: Can You Feel the Love Tonight (TSA Parody)

The TSA asks Remy to be their Valentine. Kind of.
Written and Performed by Remy
Produced and Edited by Austin Bragg
Music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom
Image Credits:
Lou Stejskal
Elizabeth Flores/ZUMA Press/Newscom
Lyrics:
There's a calm surrender
When you board a plane
When the touch of a lonely hand
Can't be turned away
You're a native person
Wearing tribal braids
Which always make our machines go Ding Ding Ding
What I'm trying to say is…
Can you feel
the glove tonight?
yes it feels bizarre
It ain't enough
for this third-rate plunderer
To think he's gone too far
Terrorist-y people
We haven't caught one yet
And though we spilled
the ashes of your Nana Ruth
We neutralized the threat
Government-forced processions
We won't do that again
Now walk right here
and take off your shoes
While I giddyup your head
and can you feel the glove tonight?
Though it feels bizarre
It ain't enough
for us third-rate plunderers