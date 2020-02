DAYTONA BEACH, FL—After yesterday's race was rained out, presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a surprise visit to the Daytona 500 today as part of his campaign. “I saw a lot of people gathered in one place having fun,” Bloomberg told reporters, “which seemed a clear indication I needed to come by and fix things.”

