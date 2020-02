WASHINGTON, D.C.—Standing on the White House lawn with the black and white striped mascot next to him, President Donald Trump made it official: the Hamburglar has been pardoned of his crimes. "It's long past time a great injustice was corrected," Trump told the gathered press. "The only thing the Hamburglar is guilty of is loving hamburgers. And occasionally taking them."

The post Justice Department Condemns Trump For Pardoning The Hamburglar appeared first on The Babylon Bee.