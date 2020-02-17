BURLINGTON, VT—Bernie Sanders has been fired from the Bernie Sanders campaign for refusing to work even a few hours a week.
The post Sanders Fired From Sanders Campaign For Refusing To Work appeared first on The Babylon Bee.