S&P Mirror Fund Climbing Past its Own Prices

On Friday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of eHealth Inc. and noted that the stock had pulled back below the Upper Keltner Channel after being overbought.

Today’s Chart of the Day is for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSE: SSO).

SSO seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the S&P 500® Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund’s investment objective.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that SSO has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since early February.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

This bullish trading pattern points to a further advance.

You see, typically stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way.

These pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing SSO after a 3 to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock this year, and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching SSO as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On January 30th, we highlighted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD), noting that AMD had been trading in a bullish trend since May 2018.

If you happened to have purchased AMD shares on that day, you’d already be up 16.50%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 146.00% in less than three weeks’ time!

