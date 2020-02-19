Episode 825 Scott Adams: Heavily Medicated But Not Down

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- President Trump knows identity of “Anonymous” author
- President Trump pardons and clemencies
- Tom Cotton taken out of context on coronavirus
- Did Senator Chris Murphy violate Logan Act?
- Bernie notes FOX more fair to him than MSNBC
- A linguistic kill shot for Bloomberg
- International opinions of America and our standing in the world
