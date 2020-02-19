Today in Supreme Court History: February 19, 1942

2/19/1942: President Roosevelt issues Executive Order 9066. The Supreme Court would consider the constitutionality of this Executive Order in Korematsu v. U.S. (1944).
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
2/19/1942: President Roosevelt issues Executive Order 9066. The Supreme Court would consider the constitutionality of this Executive Order in Korematsu v. U.S. (1944).