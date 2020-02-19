Vehicle Renter’s Uptrend Confirmed

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of ProShares Ultra S&P500. and noted that the stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s chart is for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR).

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry.

The current price of CAR is trading higher than it was exactly six months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) Chart is shown directly below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm an uptrend by reflecting that more people are buying the stock than are selling it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for CAR is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up-days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Avis Budget Group, Inc., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds it’s selling pressure and the price uptrend continues.

