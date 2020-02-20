Adobe’s Rise Isn’t Photoshopped

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart and an On Balance Volume Chart for Avis Budget Group, Inc., noting that the stock has been in a price uptrend.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart for Adobe Systems, Inc. (NYSE: ADBE).

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for Adobe Systems, Inc.

Back in January 2019, the ADBE 1-Month moving-average crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating ADBE is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

From that fateful point forward, ADBE’s stock price continued to climb, only flirting with the 10-Month SMA once towards the end of 2019.

If you had purchased ADBE shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in January 2019, when the stock was around $247.38, you’d be up 54.9% by now.

Not a bad profit for only holding the stock shares for just over a year.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month Price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Maximizing Our Profit Potential

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On February 6th, we highlighted ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSE: TQQQ), noting that TQQQ stock was trading in a bullish trend since its monthly price was trading above the 10-Month SMA.

If you happened to have purchased TQQQ shares on that day, you’d already be up 10.99%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 109.79% in just two weeks time!

