LAS VEGAS, NV—Local pigeon Claude Beaker was proudly wearing his new MAGA hat in downtown Vegas.
The post Pigeon Wearing MAGA Hat Attacked By Pigeon Antifa appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
LAS VEGAS, NV—Local pigeon Claude Beaker was proudly wearing his new MAGA hat in downtown Vegas.
The post Pigeon Wearing MAGA Hat Attacked By Pigeon Antifa appeared first on The Babylon Bee.