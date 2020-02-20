The Tankening

Groupon and Blue Apron Tank 44% and 23%

Shares of Groupon and Blue Apron tanked yesterday after their quarterly reports reignited skepticism about the companies’ “unconventional” business models. (And by “unconventional” I mean “doesn’t work.”)

Groupon reported a 23% decline in quarterly revenue, which went down about as well as those Groupons for circumcisions I bought everyone for Christmas.

What?! It was a good deal.

Groupon’s price per share crashed more than 44% in a single session, its biggest one-day selloff since the company went public in 2011.

The your-mom-wants-you-to-take-her-out-for-spaghetti-so-she-bought-a-groupon-and-now-you-have-to-go-and-she-expects-you-to-pay-her-back-later company said it plans to exit from the “goods” category to focus on the “local experiences” market. (It’s not that we don’t want to go for dinner, mom. But there are other restaurants besides the Spaghetti Barn.)

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said the decision to exit goods would remove a significant drag on value and increase the likelihood of an acquisition or merger in the near future.

“We see the 4Q results (and the exit of Goods) as increasing the likelihood of a takeout/merger (which we’ve written about previously), with our view that Groupon and Yelp YELP, -0.12% would make a value-creating combination and that IAC IAC, +0.25% can be a trusted steward to manage,” said Ygal in a note to clients.

Analysts have been skeptical of Groupon’s business model long before yesterday’s quarterly report the company handed investors last night. As Professor David Reibstein tells MarketWatch, there was never a compelling reason for this stupid company to exist in the first place.

“There are two things that possibly happen with Groupon,” says David. “One is you have a customer that was paying full rate, but is now paying less and is just cutting margin away from the merchant. The second is that the people who are signing up are now occupying spaces that full-paying customers were going to use.”

Speaking of business models that just don’t work, Blue Apron turned in a quarterly report even the most doting SoCal mother wouldn’t stick on the fridge.

The meal kit delivery reported a net loss of $21.9 million last night, with revenue tumbling 33% to $94.3 million.

Blue Apron’s business model, where they send you food that you have to cook yourself (like an idiot), has never turned a profit. But aggressive competition from Hello Fresh and other alternatives has completely devastated the company’s retention rates and sent acquisition costs through the roof.

According to last night’s earnings, the total number of ding dongs paying to cook their own meals cratered to 351,000, down from 557,000 the year before.

“From the beginning, Blue Apron failed to put in the necessary manufacturing, supply chain, procurement and logistics that would allow them to manufacture meals with low unit costs and be able to consistently meet customer demand cost efficiently,” Brittain Ladd, founder and CEO of Six-Page Consulting, told MarketWatch.

Shares of Blue Apron (APRN) fell 22% after yesterday’s reporting and tumbled a further 9.7% when the markets opened this morning.

As the company’s execs slowly (very slowly) start to realize the weaknesses in their current business model, Blue Apron will explore strategic alternatives, including a partnership or the sale of the company to someone who knows what they’re doing.

BUSINESS

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion

Morgan Stanley will buy online brokerage firm E-Trade for $13 billion, the companies announced this morning in a cute little joint statement.

(You know what they say: If you can’t beat ‘em, buy ‘em out and mismanage ‘em into the ground. Who said that? I don’t know. But it happens an awful lot, so it must be true.)

Morgan Stanley (whose many pasttimes include paying large fines to the government and getting wasted at lunch) will pay $58.74 a share for E-Trade as part of the biggest takeover by a U.S. bank since the financial crisis.

“E*TRADE represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our Wealth Management business and a leap forward in our Wealth Management strategy,” Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in a statement.

“In addition, this continues the decade-long transition of our Firm to a more balance sheet light business mix, emphasizing more durable sources of revenue.”

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 4% on the proposed purchase which is expected to be done and dusted by the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, E-Trade’s stock surged more than 24%.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about the buyout.

E-Trade will be adding 5.2 million client accounts and over $360 billion of retail client assets to Morgan Stanley and give it a leg up in the online trading sector.

But even after E-trade has been absorbed into the amorphous bank monster known as Morgan Stanely, the combined company will still trail behind Fidelity, Vanguard, and Schwab in client assets.

ONE LAST THING

How to Beat the Markets in the Ring

Our in-house macroeconomist only thinks about two things: trading and boxing. (And how the Fed is manipulating the markets, but that’s a story for another time.)

Naturally, spending all of his time in those two worlds, you start to see some commonalities. And as you know if you’ve been reading Graham’s guest essays in One Last Thing, he’s learned a lot about investing from the noble art of pugilism (aka the noble noble art of beating the crap of each other).

In today’s One Last Thing, Graham reveals the No. 1 most important thing a novice can learn about investing from watching Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

Ding-ding, Graham. Take it away:

How to Beat the Markets in the Ring

By Graham Summers

I was recently re-watching Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s schooling of Canelo Álvarez.

At the time of the boxing match in 2013, Mayweather was already in the twilight of his career. At age 35, he had already won all 44 of his professional fights.

His opponent, the then-undefeated Mexican Champion Canelo Álvarez was 12 years younger, aged 23, and rising in both skill and boxing knowledge.

There was significant media hype surrounding the fight – it was to determine “The One” boxer who would be the biggest name in boxing.

Either Mayweather would retain his crown as the pound-for-pound champ while he rode off into the sunset, or Álvarez would overtake him as the new champion and “face of boxing,” kicking off a new era for the sport.

What followed was one of the most lopsided fights in history. The younger, larger, and stronger fighter was made to look like an amateur. It’s difficult to find a single minute that Álvarez was winning, let alone a single round.

Thanks to his unparalleled defensive skills, Mayweather made Álvarez miss nearly FOUR out of every five punches he took.

All told, Alvarez landed a mere 117 punches out of 526.

Of course, I bring this up for an important reason:

There’s a major lesson for us as investors/traders here.

How to Beat the Markets in the Ring

Even in a lopsided fight – in which a defensive master made his opponent swing and miss nearly four of our every five punches – his opponent still landed 117 punches .

Put another way, even when you’re talking about the greatest defensive fighter in 30 years putting on one of his greatest performances in the ring, you’re still talking about a guy who was hit 117 times… or nearly 10 times per boxing round… or roughly once every 18 seconds.

If you want to be a boxer, you’re going to get hit and you’re going to experience pain – even if you’re the best of the best.

The same is true for losing money as an investor. No matter how talented you are, you’re going to lose money at some point. And sometimes, you’re going to lose a LOT.

Every single investing legend you’ve ever heard of (Warren Buffett, George Soros, Stanley Druckenmiller, etc.) has lost millions and sometimes even BILLIONS of dollars on bad investments.

Heck, Buffett himself has lost so much money buying airlines that he often jokes that anytime he even starts to think about buying an airline, he calls his business partner for an intervention.

Again, all investors, ranging from novices to the investing legends, lose money at times. The thing that distinguishes the legends from those who go broke is that over time, the legends’ winners far outnumber and outweigh their losses.

The “Anxious” Rule for Confident Investing

If you’re new to investing or trading, the key to your success is to use a strategy that ensures that your losses will be minimal until you are more skilled/comfortable with the markets.

Put another way, you need to make sure that your losses are NEVER large enough to stop you from becoming successful.

That means using CAREFUL position sizing with your investments/trades.

Some traders like to use percentage rules to limit their positions, e.g. “I never put more than 10% of my total portfolio in any single position.”

Others like to limit positions using their maximum allowable loss, “I will never lose more than 1% of my portfolio on a loser, so if I put 20% of my portfolio into a single stock, that means that if the stock falls 10% I immediately sell.”

If you’re really new to investing, I wouldn’t bother being so technical.

Instead, I’d use what I call the “anxious” rule:

If a position is large enough that I’m anxious about it… IT’S TOO BIG .

Your positions should be small enough that you don’t feel the need to check on the market every single minute. If you find that you’re getting anxious and checking the screen so often that you can’t even focus on something else for a few minutes, the position is too large .

Don’t Let a Losing Trade Knock You Out

If you’re just starting out, don’t worry about getting rich. You’ll do that once you’ve developed your trading strategy/comfort level with the markets.

For now, keep your positions small as you practice – much like a boxer works on the mitts or heavy bag before he or she actually gets in the ring with a real live opponent.

The goal here is to ensure your losses are small enough that you don’t lose enthusiasm or become too emotional with your trading.

Remember: Everyone, even Warren Buffett, has lost money. The key is to ensure your discipline is great enough that in the long term your winners far outweigh your losers.

That means keeping your positions small enough that you’re never anxious when you first start out. Because just like a boxer, no matter how skilled you are, everyone ends up getting punched.

The key is making sure they don’t leave you knocked out.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 2/19/20

DIJA $29,347.89 ↑ 0.40%

S&P Index 500 $3,386.10 ↑ 0.47%

NASDAQ $9,817.18 ↑ 0.87%

Gold $1,614.90 ↑ 0.70%

Silver $18.31 ↑ 0.89%

Bitcoin $9,592.20 ↓ 5.80%

The Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes show that central bankers think interest rates are where they should be.

At least 383 companies, including JPMorgan and Target, joined Time to Vote, a nonpartisan effort led by CEOs to give workers paid time to go vote on Election Day.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, airline flight delays got worse in 2019. Hawaiian Airlines was the most punctual, Frontier was the least.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

