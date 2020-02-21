Bernie Sanders Supporters Defend How He Always Wears A Top Hat And Monocle And Carries Around Bags With Dollar Signs On Them

U.S.—Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has come under attack for hypocrisy. One common line of attack is that while he claims to be a socialist and always looking out for the interest of the working man, Sander is constantly seen wearing a top hat and monocle while carrying around canvas sacks with dollar signs on them. His supporters have been quick to defend him, though.

