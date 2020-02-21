Murder your thirst

Canned Water Startup Secures $9 Million in Funding

Nevada Caucus Gambles on Another Untested Voting System

YouTube TV Reaches Deal with WarnerMedia

Brexit Drives Spike in UK Art Exports

BUSINESS

A company selling water in overpriced cans adorned with heavy metal imagery has raised $9 million in Series A funding, proving that business in this century is just an exercise in repackaging the same old crapola.

(On a totally unrelated note, I’d like to introduce One Last Water. It’s the classic refreshing taste of water without the obnoxious branding and smug self-congratulation of a modern H20… Also, it costs $10.)

Liquid Death (the actual very real name of the company) sells its “mountain water” in tallboy aluminum cans, emblazoned with a slogan right out of the 90s school of X-treme advertising:

A 12-pack of these bad boys will put you back just $18.99 on the Liquid Death website, making it more expensive than most light beers (who were selling canned water long before Liquid Death came around, eyyyoooo).

Co-founder and CEO Mike Cessario told TechCrunch in a recent interview that his goal is to create a brand that’s “just as exciting, if not more exciting, than energy drinks, soda, alcohol and candy.”

And what better way to foster that sense of excitement and energy than to put a sexually frustrated teenager in charge of marketing.

You can hang as many skulls on your ding dong as you like, it’s still just water.

In an effort to appeal to millennial sensibilities, Cessario and the 14-year-old boy doodling the company’s brand strategy in the back of his algebra book have combined Liquid Death’s rejected-heavy metal artwork with an environmentalist message of sustainability.

The startup’s “Keep the Underworld Beautiful” campaign implores consumers to drink overpriced canned water because all the unrecycled plastic bottles are flowing over into hell (and that’s where you’ll be someday so you don’t want that).

This is going to be a weird f—–g decade.

“When you’re launching a new brand, if you don’t have millions and millions of dollars to push it out there with [advertising], your only chance of survival is the product itself has to be insanely shareable,” Cessario said.

“You’re going to have a hard enough time funding production. You’re not going to have the money to compete with the Cokes and the Pepsis, so the only way get it out there is if people organically want to share it because of the funny, irreverent marketing.”

The “Keep the Underworld Beautiful” campaign has drawn criticism from some of Liquid Death’s target demo, who have pointed out that it’s more sustainable to just drink regular water that doesn’t have eye nipples.

The Series A was led by Velvet Sea Ventures and included Thrive Market CEO Nick Green, GirlBoss founder/CEO Sophia Amoruso, and TOMS founding members Jake Strom and Blake Mycoskie.

To date, Liquid Death has raised a total of $11.25 million from ding dongs, sorry, visionaries like these.

POLITICS

YouTube TV Reaches Deal with WarnerMedia

Google has signed a deal with WarnerMedia to bring HBO’s unique brand of prestige television (boobs and antiheroes) to YouTube TV.

If you haven’t heard of YouTube TV before now, I don’t blame you. Every two-bit media company and its dog has a streaming platform and it’s easy for news to get lost in the din (insert your own joke about BARKFLIX here).

YouTube TV is a little different in that it’s more like a streaming-based TV service, offering content and live programming from more than 70 TV networks. Basically, it’s TV. Google has invented regular TV.

To quote one of HBO’s brooding antiheroes: “Time is a flat circle.”

From now on, YouTube TV can offer customers’ access to HBO and Cinemax for an additional price. You know, like it used to work on cable.

As part of the deal with WarnerMedia, Google’s cable without the cable service has also agreed to distribute WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max streaming service when it launches this spring.

HBO Max packages all of HBO’s boobs and brooding dudes with the movies and TV shows from WarnerMedia (including magic children who live under stairs and billionaires who dress up as bats) and will cost $14.99.

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

This deal seems to confirm the rumors that YouTube TV was exploring adding third-party subscription services like Netflix and Showtime to its platform. And I can’t believe the “streaming revolution” has already arrived at the regular TV phase.

BUSINESS

Nevada Caucus Gambles on Another Untested Voting System

Millions of years from now, moments before our planet is wiped out by a solar system destroying cataclysm, some DNC clerk might successfully finalize the results of the Iowa caucus.

For now, we’re just going to have to accept that the Iowa caucus was a dumpster fire of incompetence and move on with our lives.

At the heart of the Iowa caucus disaster was an app commissioned by the DNC two months before the election from app developer and James Bondian villain organization SHADOW.

The Nevada Democratic Party isn’t as foolish as to try and use the DNC’s voting app for tomorrow’s Nevada caucus. But their “solution” is already raising some eyebrows from experts.

In lieu of a hastily cobbled together app, Nevada opted to send precinct leaders an iPad last Friday which they will use to access a custom set of Google forms to submit the results. (And I’m sure there’s absolutely no way handing folks a new technology a week before the election can go wrong.)

Precinct leaders have been given training with the new system. But while election experts agree that this is generally a safer option than having an app made by a shady app company staffed with former DNC employees, it’s far from perfect.

Conventional wisdom dictates you never introduce a new technology the year of a critical election, let alone the week before the actual vote. This new system has never been tested, so it’s anybody’s guess how it’s going to function when 2,000 precincts log on at the same time tomorrow.

At least this time it’s on a Saturday, so I’ll be in a bar and not paying any attention.

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

Brexit Drives Spike in UK Art Exports

Paintings of forlorn inbreds wrapped in furs are leaving the UK in record numbers, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Fears of market fallout from Brexit is the key driver behind a massive spike in art exports leaving the United Kingdom last year, art market analyst Ivan Macquisten tells the FT.

Art collectors hustled to move their old-timey nudes out of the country and avoid additional tariffs incurred by Brexit. The total value of art leaving the country rose by 80% to £9 billion for 2019.

“The numbers aren’t everything, but this is raw data that for 20 years has always proved illustrative of general trends,” Macquisten says.

Macquisten told the FT that this isn’t a death knell for the UK art market and notes that the value of imports has remained stable.

“If there was a market crash, these would have fallen. Money tends to go where the expertise lies, which is still in London, so if things settle down I would expect to see some of this art come back,” he says.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 2/20/20

DJIA $29,217.24 ↓ 0.45% S&P Index 500 $3,373.00 ↓ 0.39% NASDAQ $9,750.96 ↓ 0.67% Gold $1,623.00 ↑ 0.69% Silver $18.32 ↑ 0.89% Bitcoin $9,608.10 ↑ 0.17%

Two new surveys show that U.S. manufacturing is on the rebound after a sector-wide recession in late 2019.

Recently merged ViacomCBS said it expects 16 million combined subscribers across streaming platforms Showtime and CBS All Access by the end of 2020.

Google is resisting efforts to surrender documents sought by state investigators over possible anticompetitive practices.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

