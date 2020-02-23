



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Bernie’s math, persuasion skills and enthusiastic young supporters

Bernie is ripping the Democrat party apart

Coronavirus did NOT come from the wet market

Is MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell, crazy or acting?

James Carville’s smart observations

Gavin Newsom and the homeless problem

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 829 Scott Adams: Why Bernie Can’t Beat Trump, California Homeless Solutions, Biden Hallucinations appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.