My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Coronavirus worldwide impact
- Twitter unfollowing mystery and the TikTok app
- President Trump treated as a superstar in India
- Why do Democrats see incentives as cruel?
- The child’s view versus the adult view
- Explaining Bernie’s healthcare plan better than Bernie
- Bernie, Fidel and despicable news coverage
- 2017 Bloomberg hit piece article on me
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 830 Scott Adams: Bloomberg as the T*rd in the Punch Bowl, Bernie and Fidel, Healthcare appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.