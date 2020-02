PORTLAND, OR—Local man Trevor J. Gavyn pleaded with his conservative coworker to "believe the science on climate change," though he himself does not believe the science on the number of genders there are, the fact that unborn babies are fully human, and that socialism has failed every time it has been tried.

