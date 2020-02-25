Episode 831 Scott Adams: Bernie’s “Fact Sheet” on Paying for Stuff, Biden, Coronavirus





Justice Sotomayor accuses conservative supremes of bias

Anti-Bernie media ramping up

Coronavirus, is there something we are NOT being told?

Bernie’s “Fact Sheet” needs SIMPLIFICATION

What motivates Bernie supporters?

“Addict-Town” a place for addicts to live and work

