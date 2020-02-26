



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Coronavirus: is $2.5 billion or $8.5 billion enough?

Debate Democrats tearing each other apart

Two groups who will determine our next President

Why Mike Bloomberg won the debate

Reviewing the debate candidates

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 832 Scott Adams: Why Bloomberg Won the Debate, Why Bernie is Mortally Wounded, Coronavirus Politics appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.