Recall Issued After Millions Of Gallons Of LaCroix Accidentally Shipped With Flavor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—A recall has been issued on popular flavorless liquid beverage LaCroix after an accident at the factory caused millions of gallons of the drink that some people allegedly enjoy to include dangerous levels of taste and deliciousness. A worker on the assembly line was supposed to pour in the customary .0000001 ounces of natural flavoring but forgot to "carry the one or something" and added 1 ounce of flavor to the vat instead.

