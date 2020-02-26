Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and noted that the ETF had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s chart is for Sunrun Inc. (NYSE: RUN).

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers.

The current price of RUN is trading higher than it was exactly three months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) Chart is shown directly below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm an uptrend by reflecting that more people are buying the stock than are selling it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for RUN is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up-days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Sunrun Inc., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds it’s selling pressure and the price uptrend continues

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post RUN’s Run Confirmed by OBV Line appeared first on Laissez Faire.