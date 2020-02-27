Brickbat: All the Modern Inconveniences

Starting March 1, most plastic bags will be banned in the state of New York. The plastic bags used in the produce and meat sections of grocery stores will remain legal. But most single-use plastic bags will be banned. However, some consumers say they actually use "single use" bags more than once, and the ban will cost them money. "I reuse these for my cat litter and my garbage because we have to put the garbage down the chute, so if I don't have these I have to buy," one woman told a New York City TV station.