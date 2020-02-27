DES PLAINES, IL—Peter Jenson was headed home from church on Sunday after a particularly electrifying worship service when his car lost control and caused a 30-car pileup on the eastbound side of the I-90 at the Lee street exit in Des Plaines. Parishioners say the sermon that morning had been on the reckless and audacious love of Jesus. The pastor Kenneth Hart had called churchgoers to exhibit the same kind of radical, unhinged, borderline psychotic love for their savior. Jenson took the message to heart and exited the church foyer with clumps of his own hair in each of his fists shouting incoherent gibberish at passers-by. Witnesses say he peeled out of the church parking lot and knocked over a fence before heading for the freeway onramp in a cloud of smoke.

The post Christian Man's Reckless Love For Jesus Results In 30-Car Pileup On I-90 appeared first on The Babylon Bee.